New Orleans company has a billboard planned for the new Falcons stadium – ProFootballTalk The goal was to raise $2,000 for the billboards, and the company apparently has hit it. One will be posted in Atlanta and one will appear in New Orleans. The design will be based on one of the T-shirts sold by the company.