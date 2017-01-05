|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;
|
|
|08-05-2017, 03:44 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,517
|
New Orleans company has a billboard planned for the new Falcons*stadium
The goal was to raise $2,000 for the billboards, and the company apparently has hit it. One will be posted in Atlanta and one will appear in New Orleans. The design will be based on one of the T-shirts sold by the company.
New Orleans company has a billboard planned for the new Falcons stadium – ProFootballTalk
