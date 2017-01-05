Tobias-Reiper Merces Letifer

Morten Andersen: "I will always be a Saint" Morten Andersen's Hall of Fame speech



So, I am sure y'all seen the induction speech, and even though I don't care much about the HoF, but Andersen saying "I will always be a Saint... thank you to the other 4 teams"... that was satisfying.