this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Morten Andersen's Hall of Fame speech So, I am sure y'all seen the induction speech, and even though I don't care much about the HoF, but Andersen saying "I will always be a Saint... thank you to the other 4 ...
|08-05-2017, 09:57 PM
Merces Letifer
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 3,991
Morten Andersen: "I will always be a Saint"
Morten Andersen's Hall of Fame speech
So, I am sure y'all seen the induction speech, and even though I don't care much about the HoF, but Andersen saying "I will always be a Saint... thank you to the other 4 teams"... that was satisfying.
