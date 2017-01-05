|
Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) presses wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) at the line during Saints Camp at the team's headquarters in Metairie on Saturday, August 5, 2017. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) By Herbie Teope hteope@nola.com
|08-05-2017, 10:32 PM
|#1
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,070
Blog Entries: 1
Saints defense eyeing more press-man coverage out of cornerback group
Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) presses wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) at the line during Saints Camp at the team's headquarters in Metairie on Saturday, August 5, 2017. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
By Herbie Teope hteope@nola.com,
NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Cornerback P.J. Williams did it in college, as did cornerbacks Ken Crawley, De'Vante Harris and rookie Marshon Lattimore.
Experience counts, of course, and the New Orleans Saints are hoping the players' understanding of press-man coverage pays off as the defense incorporate more of the scheme in 2017.
Full story: Saints defense eyeing more press-man coverage out of cornerback group | NOLA.com
A great man is always willing to be little." - Ralph Waldo Emerson.
