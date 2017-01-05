Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Saints defense eyeing more press-man coverage out of cornerback group

Saints defense eyeing more press-man coverage out of cornerback group

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) presses wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) at the line during Saints Camp at the team's headquarters in Metairie on Saturday, August 5, 2017. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) By Herbie Teope hteope@nola.com ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-05-2017, 10:32 PM   #1
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,070
Blog Entries: 1
Saints defense eyeing more press-man coverage out of cornerback group

Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) presses wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) at the line during Saints Camp at the team's headquarters in Metairie on Saturday, August 5, 2017. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)


By Herbie Teope hteope@nola.com,
NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Cornerback P.J. Williams did it in college, as did cornerbacks Ken Crawley, De'Vante Harris and rookie Marshon Lattimore.
Experience counts, of course, and the New Orleans Saints are hoping the players' understanding of press-man coverage pays off as the defense incorporate more of the scheme in 2017.

Full story: Saints defense eyeing more press-man coverage out of cornerback group | NOLA.com
A great man is always willing to be little." - Ralph Waldo Emerson.
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« The Method of Morten: Andersen's innovations created the template for today's kickers | 2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83674-saints-defense-eyeing-more-press-man-coverage-out-cornerback-group.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Saints defense eyeing more press-man coverage out of cornerback group This thread Refback 08-05-2017 10:59 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:00 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts