Saints defense eyeing more press-man coverage out of cornerback group

Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) presses wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) at the line during Saints Camp at the team's headquarters in Metairie on Saturday, August 5, 2017. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)





By Herbie Teope

NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Cornerback P.J. Williams did it in college, as did cornerbacks Ken Crawley, De'Vante Harris and rookie Marshon Lattimore.

Experience counts, of course, and the New Orleans Saints are hoping the players' understanding of press-man coverage pays off as the defense incorporate more of the scheme in 2017.



