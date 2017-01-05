|
|View Poll Results: Who should be on top of Lee Circle now?
|Tom Benson
|2
|28.57%
|Drew Brees
|3
|42.86%
|Morten Anderson
|0
|0%
|Another Player
|0
|0%
|Spike Lee
|0
|0%
|Someone else
|2
|28.57%
|Let them pee on it
|0
|0%
|Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; New Orleans Removes Famous Lee Circle Monument 20 May 2017 The monument to General Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Lee Circle at the heart of the city of New Orleans. Mayor Mitch Landrieu used the event ...
|
|
|08-06-2017, 11:13 AM
|#1
|
BS Since 2003!!
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 11,161
Blog Entries: 5
|
What Saint would you put at the top of Lee Circle?
New Orleans Removes Famous Lee Circle Monument
20 May 2017
The monument to General Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Lee Circle at the heart of the city of New Orleans.
Mayor Mitch Landrieu used the event to claim victory for political correctness.
Robert E. Lee statue flees Lee Circle and says goodbye to Mayor Landrieu
Actually the city has already replace the war memorial statue with a water feature of the homeless people wizzing on it.
|
|08-06-2017, 11:36 AM
|#2
|
Im BACK!!!!!
Join Date: Sep 2008
Location: The Barrio, H-town
Posts: 5,577
|
Re: What Saint would you put at the top of Lee Circle?
naa...
|
Last edited by skymike; 08-06-2017 at 11:49 AM..
|08-06-2017, 12:06 PM
|#3
|
Bounty Money $$$
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: 5800 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA.
Posts: 15,163
|
Re: What Saint would you put at the top of Lee Circle?
I'd put St. Robert E Lee back up there. I grew up deeply steeped in the southern traditions including the rebel flag that I no longer fly. I understand the whole slavery thing was wrong. But it was part of history. Should Egypt take down the pyramids down because they were built by slaves?
I am not a racist. I choose to be color blind, but I've had sooo many good times at Lee circle that I have a hard time taking down the statue.
Are they going to remove the offensive name from the street as well?
Anyway, I voted for Drew. Who Dat!
|
There Are Two Kinds Of People In This
World
Being A Rugby Player Is Better Than Both Of Them
|08-06-2017, 12:21 PM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 3,293
|
Re: What Saint would you put at the top of Lee Circle?
I really am disappointed this is happening everywhere. But unfortunately we live in a time where political correctness is more important than anything else, including history.
By all means, the US should also constantly apologize and be in debted to Japan for the the two atomic bombs that we're dropped to end the war.
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
