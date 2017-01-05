Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
What Saint would you put at the top of Lee Circle?

New Orleans Removes Famous Lee Circle Monument 20 May 2017 The monument to General Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Lee Circle at the heart of the city of New Orleans. Mayor Mitch Landrieu used the event

What Saint would you put at the top of Lee Circle?
New Orleans Removes Famous Lee Circle Monument
20 May 2017

The monument to General Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Lee Circle at the heart of the city of New Orleans.
Mayor Mitch Landrieu used the event to claim victory for political correctness.
































Robert E. Lee statue flees Lee Circle and says goodbye to Mayor Landrieu





Actually the city has already replace the war memorial statue with a water feature of the homeless people wizzing on it.
Re: What Saint would you put at the top of Lee Circle?
naa...
Re: What Saint would you put at the top of Lee Circle?
I'd put St. Robert E Lee back up there. I grew up deeply steeped in the southern traditions including the rebel flag that I no longer fly. I understand the whole slavery thing was wrong. But it was part of history. Should Egypt take down the pyramids down because they were built by slaves?

I am not a racist. I choose to be color blind, but I've had sooo many good times at Lee circle that I have a hard time taking down the statue.

Are they going to remove the offensive name from the street as well?

Anyway, I voted for Drew. Who Dat!
Re: What Saint would you put at the top of Lee Circle?
I really am disappointed this is happening everywhere. But unfortunately we live in a time where political correctness is more important than anything else, including history.

By all means, the US should also constantly apologize and be in debted to Japan for the the two atomic bombs that we're dropped to end the war.
