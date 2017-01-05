Rugby Saint II Bounty Money $$$

Re: What Saint would you put at the top of Lee Circle?



Anyway, I voted for Drew. Who Dat! I'd put St. Robert E Lee back up there. I grew up deeply steeped in the southern traditions including the rebel flag that I no longer fly. I understand the whole slavery thing was wrong. But it was part of history. Should Egypt take down the pyramids down because they were built by slaves?I am not a racist. I choose to be color blind, but I've had sooo many good times at Lee circle that I have a hard time taking down the statue.Are they going to remove the offensive name from the street as well?Anyway, I voted for Drew. Who Dat! jnormand likes this.