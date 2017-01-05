Saints bring back long snapper Justin Drescher



Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports that the team has released Thomas Gafford and Chase Dominguez and signed Justin Drescher. Drescher spent the last seven years with the team, but was not re-signed after becoming a free agent this offseason.



The decision to bring him back comes after the Saints tried three different long snapping options  Gafford was signed to replace Jesse Schmitt  and isnt a major surprise after Payton was critical of the work in that area.



Both of them are having up and down camps, Payton said. Theyll have a day when they look good and sometimes a day where they look poor. From a consistency standpoint, Im sure those two are competing. We were a little low today on a handful of the snaps. The other day, I felt we were a bit inconsistent. You would like to see a little bit greater location consistency for your punter.



