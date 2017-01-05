|
|08-06-2017, 02:06 PM
|#1
Saints bring back long snapper Justin Drescher
Saints coach Sean Payton wasnt happy with his long snappers last week, so the team has decided to make a change.
Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports that the team has released Thomas Gafford and Chase Dominguez and signed Justin Drescher. Drescher spent the last seven years with the team, but was not re-signed after becoming a free agent this offseason.
The decision to bring him back comes after the Saints tried three different long snapping options Gafford was signed to replace Jesse Schmitt and isnt a major surprise after Payton was critical of the work in that area.
Both of them are having up and down camps, Payton said. Theyll have a day when they look good and sometimes a day where they look poor. From a consistency standpoint, Im sure those two are competing. We were a little low today on a handful of the snaps. The other day, I felt we were a bit inconsistent. You would like to see a little bit greater location consistency for your punter.
read more
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
|08-06-2017, 02:18 PM
|#2
Re: Saints bring back long snapper Justin Drescher
YES! YES! YES! Championship baby! I have always loved Drescher. You need a great long snapper and we paid him well to do it before we cut him for a cheaper player. Welcome home!
|08-06-2017, 03:09 PM
|#3
Re: Saints bring back long snapper Justin Drescher
nice!
|08-06-2017, 03:20 PM
|#4
Re: Saints bring back long snapper Justin Drescher
They tried to save some cash then realized that it wasn't going to work. Glad to have him back.
