Drew Brees Throws TD to an LSU Player!

Will Travin Dural make the team?

Old 08-06-2017, 04:16 PM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,647
Blog Entries: 29
Drew Brees Throws TD to an LSU Player!


Will Travin Dural make the team?
Reply With Quote
Old 08-06-2017, 04:17 PM   #2
The Professor
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lithonia, GA
Posts: 1,854
Re: Drew Brees Throws TD to an LSU Player!
Originally Posted by SmashMouth View Post
Practice squad most likely.

SFIAH
Reply With Quote
Old 08-06-2017, 04:20 PM   #3
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,079
Re: Drew Brees Throws TD to an LSU Player!
1st time I heard his name all camp.
Reply With Quote
Old 08-06-2017, 04:58 PM   #4
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,073
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Drew Brees Throws TD to an LSU Player!
Michael Thomas
Ted Ginn Jr
Willie Snead IV
Brandon Coleman (all locks IMO) ...

And then there is Fuller, TommyLee, Lampman and Dural. Travin will have to absolutely light it up in pre season games to make the roster. I just don't see it.
Reply With Quote
Saints' Stephone Anthony says Mike Nolan has helped him
