this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter Twitter Will Travin Dural make the team?...
08-06-2017, 04:16 PM
Drew Brees Throws TD to an LSU Player!
08-06-2017, 04:17 PM
Re: Drew Brees Throws TD to an LSU Player!
Originally Posted by SmashMouthPractice squad most likely.
SFIAH
08-06-2017, 04:20 PM
Re: Drew Brees Throws TD to an LSU Player!
1st time I heard his name all camp.
08-06-2017, 04:58 PM
Re: Drew Brees Throws TD to an LSU Player!
Michael Thomas
Ted Ginn Jr
Willie Snead IV
Brandon Coleman (all locks IMO) ...
And then there is Fuller, TommyLee, Lampman and Dural. Travin will have to absolutely light it up in pre season games to make the roster. I just don't see it.
|Drew Brees Throws TD to an LSU Player!
