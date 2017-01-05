Danno Site Donor 2014

Re: Saints' Stephone Anthony says Mike Nolan has helped him Good to hear. Anthony likely has 1 year left to prove himself here or he's a goner.



I'm so glad we have Nolan. Wish we had him 5 years ago.