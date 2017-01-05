Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Saints OL Khalif Barnes feels he's earned extra pizza after a tough Saturday practice

Saints OL Khalif Barnes feels he's earned extra pizza after a tough Saturday practice

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; YouTube (Short URL) YouTube (Short URL)...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-06-2017, 04:37 PM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,647
Blog Entries: 29
Saints OL Khalif Barnes feels he's earned extra pizza after a tough Saturday practice
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-06-2017, 04:43 PM   #2
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,079
Re: Saints OL Khalif Barnes feels he's earned extra pizza after a tough Saturday practice
Feed the man!!!
Danno is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-06-2017, 04:48 PM   #3
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,647
Blog Entries: 29
Re: Saints OL Khalif Barnes feels he's earned extra pizza after a tough Saturday practice
Originally Posted by Danno View Post
Feed the man!!!
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Adrian Peterson looking forward to first preseason game | Saints' Stephone Anthony says Mike Nolan has helped him »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:02 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts