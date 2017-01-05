Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
So interesting theory I have

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; If the NFL tabs his BFF to do the sb halftime show, I can see Payton signing Manziel....

So interesting theory I have
If the NFL tabs his BFF to do the sb halftime show, I can see Payton signing Manziel.
Re: So interesting theory I have
I don't understand a thing about that post so "Okay"...
Re: So interesting theory I have
WTF are you talking about?
Re: So interesting theory I have
Re: So interesting theory I have
And if the NFL is green, and the Saints are round, I can see CBS airing a Seinfeld marathon to appease alligators in Canada.
SaintFanInATLHELL, jnormand and dam1953 like this.
Re: So interesting theory I have
There is a connection there. BFF and Manziel have history. In fact BFF and Manziel were supposed to team up and launch an image campaign. Payton was at that conference. Word is they both make appearance. I do smell collusion though. The only thing that throws a wrinkle in the whole mess is the cheating "bisexual" girlfriend. What do you think about the NWA possibility instead. Don't know if that's covered in players and coaches insurance plans or if NFL is responsible.
Re: So interesting theory I have
Originally Posted by The Dude View Post
There is a connection there. BFF and Manziel have history. In fact BFF and Manziel were supposed to team up and launch an image campaign. Payton was at that conference. Word is they both make appearance. I do smell collusion though. The only thing that throws a wrinkle in the whole mess is the cheating "bisexual" girlfriend. What do you think about the NWA possibility instead. Don't know if that's covered in players and coaches insurance plans or if NFL is responsible.
Who is BFF?
