this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; If the NFL tabs his BFF to do the sb halftime show, I can see Payton signing Manziel....
|08-06-2017, 05:08 PM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,631
|
So interesting theory I have
If the NFL tabs his BFF to do the sb halftime show, I can see Payton signing Manziel.
|08-06-2017, 05:29 PM
|#2
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,672
|
Re: So interesting theory I have
I don't understand a thing about that post so "Okay"...
|08-06-2017, 05:34 PM
|#3
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,084
|
Re: So interesting theory I have
WTF are you talking about?
|08-06-2017, 05:37 PM
|#5
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,084
|
Re: So interesting theory I have
And if the NFL is green, and the Saints are round, I can see CBS airing a Seinfeld marathon to appease alligators in Canada.
|08-06-2017, 05:45 PM
|#6
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,946
|
Re: So interesting theory I have
There is a connection there. BFF and Manziel have history. In fact BFF and Manziel were supposed to team up and launch an image campaign. Payton was at that conference. Word is they both make appearance. I do smell collusion though. The only thing that throws a wrinkle in the whole mess is the cheating "bisexual" girlfriend. What do you think about the NWA possibility instead. Don't know if that's covered in players and coaches insurance plans or if NFL is responsible.
|08-06-2017, 05:47 PM
|#7
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,084
|
Re: So interesting theory I have
Originally Posted by The DudeWho is BFF?
|
|
|
