Saints release first unofficial depth chart before Thursday's preseason opener

08-08-2017
SmashMouth
The New Orleans Saints provided their first unofficial depth chart of 2017 on Monday, three days before heading to the Rust Belt for a Thursday exhibition against the Cleveland Browns.
As always, don't read too much into this depth chart. Most of the players are still competing for roles, and there's no guarantee the Saints will follow anything on this chart in Thursday's preseason game.
One of the most notable items is that Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson are both listed as the starting running back, the only position on the form with a slash.
read more on NOLA
