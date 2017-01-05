Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints release first unofficial depth chart before Thursday's preseason opener

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The New Orleans Saints provided their first unofficial depth chart of 2017 on Monday, three days before heading to the Rust Belt for a Thursday exhibition against the Cleveland Browns. As always, don't read too much into this depth chart. ...

08-08-2017, 01:32 AM
Threaded by SmashMouth
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,661

The New Orleans Saints provided their first unofficial depth chart of 2017 on Monday, three days before heading to the Rust Belt for a Thursday exhibition against the Cleveland Browns.



As always, don't read too much into this depth chart. Most of the players are still competing for roles, and there's no guarantee the Saints will follow anything on this chart in Thursday's preseason game.


One of the most notable items is that Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson are both listed as the starting running back, the only position on the form with a slash.

read more on NOLA

