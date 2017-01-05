Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Article: Saints seeing signs of a better pass rush early in camp

Saints seeing signs of a better pass rush early in camp

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints seeing signs of a better pass rush early in camp By BRETT MARTEL  Aug. 7, 2017 9:38 PM EDT METAIRIE, La. (AP)  Saints defensive end Cam Jordan sees sacks as more of a team statistic than an ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-08-2017, 08:12 AM   #1
Threaded by AsylumGuido
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,040

Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Saints seeing signs of a better pass rush early in camp

By BRETT MARTEL
 Aug. 7, 2017 9:38 PM EDT



METAIRIE, La. (AP)  Saints defensive end Cam Jordan sees sacks as more of a team statistic than an individual one.

And as a team, New Orleans is trying to figure out which mix of players up front provides the best chance of improvement on its No. 27 ranking in sacks last season.

"The D-line will be feared," Jordan said after a recent practice at training camp. "We have the talent to do a lot of things. ... We've got to reset the line of scrimmage. We have to create havoc in the backfield, more so than we did last year."

Jordan believes that's possible despite the fact that Nick Fairley, New Orleans' top interior defender last season, was placed on injury reserve because of a career-threatening heart condition. The first glimpse of whether Jordan might be hoping for too much will come in preseason games, the first of which is at Cleveland on Thursday night.

In practice, defenders are forbidden from hitting quarterbacks. The best they can do is try to disrupt a quarterback's rhythm and vision, or run past the QB before the throw, which coaches would view as a likely sack. And there has been evidence of pressure in the backfield, particularly lately.

More here ...
Views: 32
Reply With Quote
Reply

« 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp | CLEVELAND... »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83714-saints-seeing-signs-better-pass-rush-early-camp.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 08-08-2017 08:45 AM 2
Saints seeing signs of a better pass rush early in camp This thread Refback 08-08-2017 08:35 AM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:36 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts