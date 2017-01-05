|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I guess since the Saints don't play up here often and I don't do cold weather games... I better make it out to the pre-season game Thursday night!!! Going with a bunch of Brown fans that ought to be fun. ...
|08-08-2017, 08:40 AM
|#1
5000 POSTS! +
CLEVELAND...
I guess since the Saints don't play up here often and I don't do cold weather games...
I better make it out to the pre-season game Thursday night!!! Going with a bunch of Brown fans that ought to be fun. LOL.
|08-08-2017, 08:46 AM
|#2
Re: CLEVELAND...
Did you move from Cali to Ohio?
|08-08-2017, 08:58 AM
|#4
Re: CLEVELAND...
The Saints have done well with Browns' castoffs... maybe you can scout a few of them for us.
|08-08-2017, 09:03 AM
|#5
Re: CLEVELAND...
I'm sure Gregg Williams will be turning Myles Garrett loose so it sucks that Armstead AND Ramczyk are hurt.
|08-08-2017, 09:10 AM
|#6
Re: CLEVELAND...
|08-08-2017, 09:18 AM
|#7
Re: CLEVELAND...
|08-08-2017, 09:19 AM
|#8
Re: CLEVELAND...
Originally Posted by ChrisXVIYeah I almost would rather they sit Bree's for this. All we need is a freak accident and our season is over.
I am more curious to see us run the ball... she how our running game is going to improve.
|08-08-2017, 09:21 AM
|#9
Re: CLEVELAND...
