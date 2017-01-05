Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page CLEVELAND...

CLEVELAND...

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I guess since the Saints don't play up here often and I don't do cold weather games... I better make it out to the pre-season game Thursday night!!! Going with a bunch of Brown fans that ought to be fun. ...

Like Tree3Likes
  • 1 Post By Euphoria
  • 1 Post By Seer1
  • 1 Post By Euphoria

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-08-2017, 08:40 AM   #1
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Hollywood, CA
Posts: 7,146
Blog Entries: 5
CLEVELAND...
I guess since the Saints don't play up here often and I don't do cold weather games...

I better make it out to the pre-season game Thursday night!!! Going with a bunch of Brown fans that ought to be fun. LOL.
Beastmode likes this.
Euphoria is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-08-2017, 08:46 AM   #2
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,666
Blog Entries: 29
Re: CLEVELAND...
Did you move from Cali to Ohio?
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-08-2017, 08:53 AM   #3
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Hollywood, CA
Posts: 7,146
Blog Entries: 5
Re: CLEVELAND...
yeppers! Not a happy camper about it but oh well...
Euphoria is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-08-2017, 08:58 AM   #4
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,666
Blog Entries: 29
Re: CLEVELAND...
The Saints have done well with Browns' castoffs... maybe you can scout a few of them for us.
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-08-2017, 09:03 AM   #5
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,718
Re: CLEVELAND...
I'm sure Gregg Williams will be turning Myles Garrett loose so it sucks that Armstead AND Ramczyk are hurt.
ChrisXVI is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-08-2017, 09:10 AM   #6
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 4,258
Re: CLEVELAND...
Originally Posted by Euphoria View Post
yeppers! Not a happy camper about it but oh well...
It seriously is a better place to be from.
dam1953 likes this.
Seer1 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-08-2017, 09:18 AM   #7
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Hollywood, CA
Posts: 7,146
Blog Entries: 5
Re: CLEVELAND...
Originally Posted by Seer1 View Post
It seriously is a better place to be from.
Well I am originally from Houma - military had me off to see the world. I guess that includes Cleveland lol.
K Major likes this.
Euphoria is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-08-2017, 09:19 AM   #8
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Hollywood, CA
Posts: 7,146
Blog Entries: 5
Re: CLEVELAND...
Originally Posted by ChrisXVI View Post
I'm sure Gregg Williams will be turning Myles Garrett loose so it sucks that Armstead AND Ramczyk are hurt.
Yeah I almost would rather they sit Bree's for this. All we need is a freak accident and our season is over.

I am more curious to see us run the ball... she how our running game is going to improve.
Euphoria is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-08-2017, 09:21 AM   #9
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,080
Blog Entries: 1
Re: CLEVELAND...
Originally Posted by Euphoria View Post
Well I am originally from Houma - military had me off to see the world. I guess that includes Cleveland lol.
I attended Coteau Bayou Blue Elementary as a 1st grader .
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Saints seeing signs of a better pass rush early in camp | So interesting theory I have »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83716-cleveland.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
CLEVELAND... This thread Refback 08-08-2017 09:08 AM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:36 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts