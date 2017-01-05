|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Sheldon Rankins Predicted for Break Out 2017 Campaign An injury got his season off to a slow start last year, but big things are expected for the second year defensive tackle. by Chris Dunnells@dunnellz Aug 8, 2017, 11:13am CDT Mike ...
08-08-2017, 11:37 AM
Threaded by AsylumGuido
Sheldon Rankins Predicted for Break Out 2017 Campaign
An injury got his season off to a slow start last year, but big things are expected for the second year defensive tackle.
by Chris Dunnells@dunnellz Aug 8, 2017, 11:13am CDT
Mike Triplett wrote a blurb for ESPN.com predicting the breakout star for the New Orleans Saints in 2017 (no pay wall! yay!). Tripletts pick for the Saints? 2016 First Round Draft Pick Sheldon Rankins.
With a solid rookie year, a (hopefully) healthy season in 2017, and an increase in playing time due to the absence of the aforementioned Fairley and another year in the system, Rankins is a solid safe-money bet for a breakout in 2017.
On the offensive side of the ball, look for TE Coby Fleener to have a breakout of his own in 2017. After a lackluster first year in New Orleans and chemistry between Fleener and Drew Brees not developing as quickly as everyone had hoped, Fleener is primed for an increase in targets after the Brandin Cooks trade for the Patriots.
Other honorable mentions for breakout 2017 years: RB Adrian Peterson, DE Alex Okafor, DE/LB Hauoli Kikaha, WR Willie Snead and OL Andrus Peat.
In the ESPN piece, predicted breakouts in the NFC South: DT Grady Jarrett (Falcons), WR Devin Funchess (Panthers), and LB Kwon Alexander (Buccaneers).
