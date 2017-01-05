Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page NOLA.com Saints' Dennis Allen 'anxious and excited' to see cornerbacks in live action Thursday night

Saints' Dennis Allen 'anxious and excited' to see cornerbacks in live action Thursday night

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints' Dennis Allen 'anxious and excited' to see cornerbacks in live action Thursday night By Herbie Teope hteope@nola.com , NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune From getting hands on passes to recording interceptions through 11 training camp practices, the New Orleans Saints ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-09-2017, 08:06 AM   #1
Threaded by AsylumGuido
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,053

Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Saints' Dennis Allen 'anxious and excited' to see cornerbacks in live action Thursday night



By Herbie Teope hteope@nola.com,
NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

From getting hands on passes to recording interceptions through 11 training camp practices, the New Orleans Saints cornerback group appears primed to step up.

The Saints' prolific offense gets in more than its fair share of big plays, of course.

But on a daily basis in practice, it has become common to see cornerbacks consistently around the football, mixing in press-man coverage at the line of scrimmage, excitedly celebrating plays on the field and enthusiastically offering encouragement to teammates from the sidelines.

The transformation has defensive coordinator Dennis Allen looking forward to seeing how the position group performs in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.

"I think I've obviously seen progress from where we were at this point last year to where we are right now," Allen said. "I'm really anxious and excited about getting in game situations and see how these guys respond under the lights.

"I think there's been progress, yet, I think we got to temper our emotions a little bit and wait and see how we go out and perform underneath the lights."

The preseason opener provides a test, but it is tough to argue against the cornerback group flashing improvement ...

Read the rest here ...
Views: 0
Reply With Quote
Reply

« 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp | Manti Te'o came out of 'spiral,' is now at peace with Saints »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:07 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts