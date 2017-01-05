Threaded by AsylumGuido 5000 POSTS! + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 5,053

Saints' Dennis Allen 'anxious and excited' to see cornerbacks in live action Thursday night







By Herbie Teope

NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



From getting hands on passes to recording interceptions through 11 training camp practices, the New Orleans Saints cornerback group appears primed to step up.



The Saints' prolific offense gets in more than its fair share of big plays, of course.



But on a daily basis in practice, it has become common to see cornerbacks consistently around the football, mixing in press-man coverage at the line of scrimmage, excitedly celebrating plays on the field and enthusiastically offering encouragement to teammates from the sidelines.



The transformation has defensive coordinator Dennis Allen looking forward to seeing how the position group performs in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.



"I think I've obviously seen progress from where we were at this point last year to where we are right now," Allen said. "I'm really anxious and excited about getting in game situations and see how these guys respond under the lights.



"I think there's been progress, yet, I think we got to temper our emotions a little bit and wait and see how we go out and perform underneath the lights."



The preseason opener provides a test, but it is tough to argue against the cornerback group flashing improvement ...



