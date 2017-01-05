Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
49ers release veteran OL Jeremy Zuttah ...Should we?

The 49ers released veteran center Jeremy Zuttah, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. San Francisco acquired Zuttah in a trade with the Ravens in March. Zuttah, who made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

#1
49ers release veteran OL Jeremy Zuttah ...Should we?
The 49ers released veteran center Jeremy Zuttah, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

San Francisco acquired Zuttah in a trade with the Ravens in March. Zuttah, who made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

Read more on PFT
#2
Re: 49ers release veteran OL Jeremy Zuttah ...Should we?
Niners incumbent Daniel Kilgore owns more athleticism for Kyle Shanahan's zone blocking scheme and sits atop the depth chart.

this is my only question. but for quick fix you could do a lot worse than Zuttah
#3
Re: 49ers release veteran OL Jeremy Zuttah ...Should we?
Forget Zuttah for just a second ... how about former Niner Tremaine Brock? Solid corner back.
