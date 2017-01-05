hagan714 LB Mentallity

Re: 49ers release veteran OL Jeremy Zuttah ...Should we? Niners incumbent Daniel Kilgore owns more athleticism for Kyle Shanahan's zone blocking scheme and sits atop the depth chart.



this is my only question. but for quick fix you could do a lot worse than Zuttah