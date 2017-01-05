Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Craig Robertson says return to Cleveland in preseason will be fun

The New Orleans Saints open the preseason on the road Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns, and linebacker Craig Robertson looks forward to enjoying himself in familiar surroundings in front of former teammates. "It'll be fun," Robertson said. "I was there for a while, so I know a lot of people from there. I had a good rapport with a lot of people, so we'll see how fun it is."

The New Orleans Saints open the preseason on the road Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns, and linebacker Craig Robertson looks forward to enjoying himself in familiar surroundings in front of former teammates.

"It'll be fun," Robertson said. "I was there for a while, so I know a lot of people from there. I had a good rapport with a lot of people, so we'll see how fun it is."



Robertson entered the league in 2011 as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas with Cleveland, where he spent five seasons, including the practice squad during his rookie year.

While with the Browns, Robertson appeared in 58 games and accumulated 336 tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He also received the Cleveland Browns Man of the Year Award in 2014.

read more on NOLA

Re: Craig Robertson says return to Cleveland in preseason will be fun
Played 5 seasons with the Browns and all he has to say is that he has a good rapport with the people there. Sounds like he's got a chip.
