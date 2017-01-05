Craig Robertson says return to Cleveland in preseason will be fun

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,685

"It'll be fun," Robertson said. "I was there for a while, so I know a lot of people from there. I had a good rapport with a lot of people, so we'll see how fun it is."







Robertson entered the league in 2011 as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas with Cleveland, where he spent five seasons, including the practice squad during his rookie year.



While with the Browns, Robertson appeared in 58 games and accumulated 336 tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He also received the Cleveland Browns Man of the Year Award in 2014.



