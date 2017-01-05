triman 500th Post

Sheldon Richardson ? Any rumors of a trade? With Fairley out a trade for Richardson would make sense. Who or what would he cost.

. Instant upgrade to D Line. JETS seem to be in a rebuilding mode. Richardson has been a outspoken problem but he plays at a high level and could be used at most positions on the D line. Any thoughts opinions?