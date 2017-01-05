|
08-10-2017, 05:41 PM
#1
Sheldon Richardson ? Any rumors of a trade?
With Fairley out a trade for Richardson would make sense. Who or what would he cost.
. Instant upgrade to D Line. JETS seem to be in a rebuilding mode. Richardson has been a outspoken problem but he plays at a high level and could be used at most positions on the D line. Any thoughts opinions?
08-10-2017, 05:59 PM
#3
08-10-2017, 06:22 PM
#4
I bet Guido would give up the what's left of his colon. He's got enough crap spilling out of his mouth already, a little more won't hurt.
