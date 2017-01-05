|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; https://www.canalstreetchronicles.co...shon-lattimore Any thoughts about potentially bringing Tharold Simon aboard?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-10-2017, 09:41 PM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,726
|
Saints Working Out CB Tharold Simon on Friday
https://www.canalstreetchronicles.co...shon-lattimore
Any thoughts about potentially bringing Tharold Simon aboard?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|