this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Only caught most of the game. What is your assessment of Anthony Alonzone Our LB corps as a whole Whoever is at center, specifically snaps Kick return Defensive ends? Where do we seem to have decent depth (besides RB) Where ...
08-11-2017, 10:45 AM
Questions in players
Only caught most of the game.
What is your assessment of
Anthony
Alonzone
Our LB corps as a whole
Whoever is at center, specifically snaps
Kick return
Defensive ends?
Where do we seem to have decent depth (besides RB)
Where is depth lacking? I know we have to have to assess Oline but what else.
08-11-2017, 10:54 AM
Re: Questions in players
I wasn't able to catch the game either. Just been reading and watching highlights. But I think we have depth everywhere, it's just the quality. I really hope our CBs aren't hurt all preseason. Ridiculous.
And from what I'm hearing, LT is a major issue. Barnes and Harris are bad.
