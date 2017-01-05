Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints vs Chargers Preseason Game

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Will we win this one? My body is ready!...

Like Tree2Likes
  • 1 Post By SmashMouth
  • 1 Post By foreverfan

Old 08-12-2017, 11:36 AM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,709
Blog Entries: 29
Saints vs Chargers Preseason Game
Will we win this one?



My body is ready!

foreverfan likes this.
SmashMouth
Old 08-12-2017, 11:43 AM   #2
BS Since 2003!!
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 11,173
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Saints vs Chargers Preseason Game
Originally Posted by SmashMouth View Post
Will we win this one?

Great question... lets see what everyone thinks...








Well... At least Al Bundy has a decent opinion and seems to agree.












BUT... What do they think in Russia?








Here is what the Beer crowd thinks.... Stay thirsty my friends.










Lets see what with real Falcon fans think?








And just for the record... lets see what everyone thinks.

SmashMouth likes this.
Last edited by foreverfan; 08-12-2017 at 12:19 PM..
foreverfan
