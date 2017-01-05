|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Will we win this one? My body is ready!...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-12-2017, 11:36 AM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,709
Blog Entries: 29
|
Saints vs Chargers Preseason Game
Will we win this one?
My body is ready!
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|08-12-2017, 11:43 AM
|#2
|
BS Since 2003!!
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 11,173
Blog Entries: 5
|
Re: Saints vs Chargers Preseason Game
Great question... lets see what everyone thinks...
Well... At least Al Bundy has a decent opinion and seems to agree.
BUT... What do they think in Russia?
Here is what the Beer crowd thinks.... Stay thirsty my friends.
Lets see what with real Falcon fans think?
And just for the record... lets see what everyone thinks.
|
Last edited by foreverfan; 08-12-2017 at 12:19 PM..
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83797-saints-vs-chargers-preseason-game.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|08-12-2017 12:42 PM
|1
|Saints vs Chargers Preseason Game
|This thread
|Refback
|08-12-2017 12:02 PM
|2