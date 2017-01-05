|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Hahaha! Just wanted to see who'd bite. He'd bring all of Tampa's ST plays with him.......
|08-12-2017, 10:10 PM
|#1
Site Donor
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 4,276
Aguayo: Should we kick the tires on this one?
Hahaha! Just wanted to see who'd bite. He'd bring all of Tampa's ST plays with him....
|08-12-2017, 11:08 PM
|#2
500th Post
Join Date: Jan 2007
Posts: 870
Re: Aguayo: Should we kick the tires on this one?
Kickin a tire is probably the only thing Aguayo can hit at this point
