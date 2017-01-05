Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Aguayo: Should we kick the tires on this one?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Hahaha! Just wanted to see who'd bite. He'd bring all of Tampa's ST plays with him.......

Re: Aguayo: Should we kick the tires on this one?
Kickin a tire is probably the only thing Aguayo can hit at this point
« What Saint would you put at the top of Lee Circle? | - »
