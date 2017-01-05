Tom Benson's 90th birthday party is a Saint-sational soiree

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,725

Benson's birthday was July 12, but this celebration was the official soiree, and as such many came far and wide to the museum to celebrate.



The guest list was a mix of New Orleans Saints staff including Dennis Lauscha with Jennifer Lauscha, Ben Hales, Mickey Loomis with Melanie Loomis, Sean Payton, Ed Lang, Greg Bensel with Jane Bensel, and VIP guests such as Nuala Benson and Larry Benson (Nuala was married to Tom's brother, Larry is his nephew), Wan Kim, Archbishop Gregory Aymond, Sue Ellen and Joe Canizaro, Phyllis Taylor, Carroll Suggs, Dottie and Judge Kern Reese, Ronnie Lamarque with Natasha Lamarque and son Ronnie Michael Lamarque Jr., Paulette and Frank Stewart, Chris Owens and Mark Davison with an entourage that pulled up to the museum in a stretch limo, Sally and Ron Forman, Emily and Michael Whelan, NOMA's Susan Taylor, Clem Goldberger, Mark Romig and David Briggs (in a velveteen paisley gold and black jacket), Aimee and Mike Siegel, Nancy and Michael Walshe, Ann and Dr. Tony Fuselier, Doug Thornton, Anne and King Milling, Warner Thomas, Juli Miller Hart with mom Jerri Cullinan, Jennifer Hales, Tia and Jimmy Roddy, Donna and Paul Flower, Steven Putt, Margaret Jones and David Isganitis, Herbert Halpern, Harry Connick Sr., Nina and Ken Friend, Cathy and Rick Hood, Quint Davis in a resplendent shirt,



