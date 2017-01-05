|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I'm a season ticket holder from New Jersey and wanted to donate my pre-season tickets (and maybe some regular season tickets) to an Autism advocacy group in the New Orleans area. Is there an Autism group local to the New ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-13-2017, 10:37 AM
|#1
|
Registered
Join Date: Oct 2006
Location: Tha Jersey Shore
Posts: 63
|
I want to donate my tickets to an Autism group, any suggestions?
I'm a season ticket holder from New Jersey and wanted to donate my pre-season tickets (and maybe some regular season tickets) to an Autism advocacy group in the New Orleans area.
Is there an Autism group local to the New Orleans/Metairie area that would accept tickets?
My son has Autism, so it's close to my heart, and if I'm going to donate them, I'd like to put a kid on the Autism Spectrum in those seats if possible.
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|