I want to donate my tickets to an Autism group, any suggestions?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I'm a season ticket holder from New Jersey and wanted to donate my pre-season tickets (and maybe some regular season tickets) to an Autism advocacy group in the New Orleans area. Is there an Autism group local to the New ...

I want to donate my tickets to an Autism group, any suggestions?
I'm a season ticket holder from New Jersey and wanted to donate my pre-season tickets (and maybe some regular season tickets) to an Autism advocacy group in the New Orleans area.

Is there an Autism group local to the New Orleans/Metairie area that would accept tickets?
My son has Autism, so it's close to my heart, and if I'm going to donate them, I'd like to put a kid on the Autism Spectrum in those seats if possible.
