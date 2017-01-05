Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints Trying to Trade Delvin Breaux

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter I knew they were probably getting frustrated....

Old 08-14-2017, 09:04 AM   #1
Saints Trying to Trade Delvin Breaux

I knew they were probably getting frustrated.
08-14-2017, 09:15 AM   #2
Re: Saints Trying to Trade Delvin Breaux
Who is looking to trade for a broke up cornerback? Maybe the JETS will bite.
08-14-2017, 09:18 AM   #3
Re: Saints Trying to Trade Delvin Breaux

08-14-2017, 09:23 AM   #4
Re: Saints Trying to Trade Delvin Breaux
If healthy, which sadly he hasn't been since his first year, he's better than Crawley and Harris. Not even close. With Lattimore currently out and with PJ's injury history, I just don't get it. If after the preseason they like what they have minus Breaux and the others are healthy, so be it. To trade or cut him now would be a mistake.
08-14-2017, 09:40 AM   #5
Re: Saints Trying to Trade Delvin Breaux
Yeah, not helping that Lattimore isn't ready. I don't blame Payton, this is getting ridiculous. I hope Breaux can get healthy.
