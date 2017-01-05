|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter I knew they were probably getting frustrated....
|
|
08-14-2017, 09:23 AM
#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: May 2007
Posts: 2,525
|
Re: Saints Trying to Trade Delvin Breaux
If healthy, which sadly he hasn't been since his first year, he's better than Crawley and Harris. Not even close. With Lattimore currently out and with PJ's injury history, I just don't get it. If after the preseason they like what they have minus Breaux and the others are healthy, so be it. To trade or cut him now would be a mistake.
08-14-2017, 09:40 AM
#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 3,318
|
Re: Saints Trying to Trade Delvin Breaux
Yeah, not helping that Lattimore isn't ready. I don't blame Payton, this is getting ridiculous. I hope Breaux can get healthy.
|
|
|
|
