Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Article: Saints throw rookie Ryan Ramczyk in at left tackle, hope he can swim

Saints throw rookie Ryan Ramczyk in at left tackle, hope he can swim

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints throw rookie Ryan Ramczyk in at left tackle, hope he can swim Mike Triplett ESPN Staff Writer METAIRIE, La. -- Ryan Ramczyk hasn't won the New Orleans Saints' left tackle job yet. But it's not exactly a wide-open competition ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-14-2017, 11:37 AM   #1
Threaded by AsylumGuido
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,122

Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Saints throw rookie Ryan Ramczyk in at left tackle, hope he can swim



Mike Triplett
ESPN Staff Writer

METAIRIE, La. -- Ryan Ramczyk hasn't won the New Orleans Saints' left tackle job yet. But it's not exactly a wide-open competition either.

The Saints' first-round draft pick has taken almost every snap with the first-string offense when healthy during training camp -- because, frankly, he needs every snap if he has any shot of earning the job.

"Every play. He needs every rep," said Saints offensive line coach Dan Roushar, who was blunt about where Ramczyk is in his development after playing just one year at Wisconsin, then missing almost all of OTAs and minicamp recovering from hip surgery, then missing the last week of practice and the preseason opener with an unspecified injury.

"Every day he's making progress. And I think our entire staff feels this way, we just want him to come faster than he is right now," Roushar said. "But his intent in the meeting room, his coachability has been outstanding. [If] he struggles with something, we address it, we go out and we work it, we see improvement. And that's really encouraging.

"I've been impressed with how he works. His work ethic, his toughness, really give him high marks there. We just need the daily experience for him to come along."

Ramczyk had a similar take on the situation -- knowing he hasn't earned anything yet, but believing he has the ability to do so.

"I don't know if there's enough time to say I've earned anything yet. So I've gotta keep working," Ramczyk said. "But right now, I think there's not a ton of depth at that position, so I'm kind of the next man up. So I gotta keep improving."

Ramczyk and Roushar also agreed that so far ...

Read the rest here ...
Views: 28
Reply With Quote
Old 08-14-2017, 11:38 AM   #2
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,122
Re: Saints throw rookie Ryan Ramczyk in at left tackle, hope he can swim
It looks like Ramczyk is ready to return. I hope they hold Unger out one more week and give Kelemete more reps at center.
AsylumGuido is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp | Sean Payton discusses highs and lows against Browns »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83825-saints-throw-rookie-ryan-ramczyk-left-tackle-hope-he-can-swim.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Saints throw rookie Ryan Ramczyk in at left tackle, hope he can swim This thread Refback 08-14-2017 11:51 AM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:48 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts