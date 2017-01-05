Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The Advocate: Good news for Saints: Max Unger expected to play in preseason, coach Sean Payton says

Good news for Saints: Max Unger expected to play in preseason, coach Sean Payton says

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...

Like Tree17Likes
  • 4 Post By jeanpierre
  • 3 Post By jeanpierre
  • 3 Post By foreverfan
  • 2 Post By K Major
  • 2 Post By WillMacKenzie
  • 1 Post By jeanpierre
  • 1 Post By hagan714
  • 1 Post By spkb25

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-14-2017, 08:32 PM   #1
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 15,082

Blog Entries: 25
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
spkb25, foreverfan, frydaddy and 1 others like this.
Last edited by hagan714; 08-15-2017 at 05:04 AM..
Views: 151
Reply With Quote
Old 08-14-2017, 08:34 PM   #2
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 15,082
Blog Entries: 25
Re: https://twitter.com/JoelAErickson/status/897152024265068544
After all this negative Breaux talk, thought I pass some cool-aid...
spkb25, hagan714 and foreverfan like this.
jeanpierre is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-14-2017, 08:43 PM   #3
BS Since 2003!!
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 11,187
Blog Entries: 5
Re: https://twitter.com/JoelAErickson/status/897152024265068544
Originally Posted by jeanpierre View Post
After all this negative Breaux talk, thought I pass some cool-aid...


spkb25, hagan714 and frydaddy like this.
foreverfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 08-14-2017, 08:45 PM   #4
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,160
Blog Entries: 1
Re: https://twitter.com/JoelAErickson/status/897152024265068544
jeanpierre and frydaddy like this.
K Major is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 08-14-2017, 10:07 PM   #5
500th Post
 
Join Date: Jan 2007
Posts: 874
Re: https://twitter.com/JoelAErickson/status/897152024265068544
I'm not going to delvin to this one.
SaintFanInATLHELL and spkb25 like this.
WillMacKenzie is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 08-14-2017, 10:20 PM   #6
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 15,082
Blog Entries: 25
Re: https://twitter.com/JoelAErickson/status/897152024265068544
Don't think those organs will apply to Max Unger...
spkb25 likes this.
jeanpierre is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-14-2017, 10:27 PM   #7
10000 POST CLUB
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 10,163
Re: https://twitter.com/JoelAErickson/status/897152024265068544
LMMFAO some great replies on here.
spkb25 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-15-2017, 05:06 AM   #8
LB Mentallity
 
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 15,073
Blog Entries: 62
Re: Good news for Saints: Max Unger expected to play in preseason, coach Sean Payton says
what did we learn? the interior of the OL is shallow as @#$^

Watch what the beef in san diego do to our bench
spkb25 likes this.
hagan714 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-15-2017, 05:10 AM   #9
10000 POST CLUB
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 10,163
Re: https://twitter.com/JoelAErickson/status/897152024265068544
Originally Posted by jeanpierre View Post
After all this negative Breaux talk, thought I pass some cool-aid...
Thank you, I was never worried that Unger had grown himself a vagina. But this is really good news
spkb25 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-15-2017, 05:11 AM   #10
10000 POST CLUB
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 10,163
Re: Good news for Saints: Max Unger expected to play in preseason, coach Sean Payton says
Originally Posted by hagan714 View Post
what did we learn? the interior of the OL is shallow as @#$^

Watch what the beef in san diego do to our bench
Speaking of which Hagan, that is why I keep saying our dline play is going to have such an effect on the rest of the d. All starts there, makes everyone else's job easier
hagan714 likes this.
spkb25 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Leaked XRays of Breaux's Leg | Saints Trying to Trade Delvin Breaux »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83838-good-news-saints-max-unger-expected-play-preseason-coach-sean-payton-says.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 08-14-2017 08:54 PM 2
https://twitter.com/JoelAErickson/status/897152024265068544 This thread Refback 08-14-2017 08:38 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:20 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts