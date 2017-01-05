Re: Good news for Saints: Max Unger expected to play in preseason, coach Sean Payton says

Originally Posted by hagan714 what did we learn? the interior of the OL is shallow as @#$^



Watch what the beef in san diego do to our bench

Speaking of which Hagan, that is why I keep saying our dline play is going to have such an effect on the rest of the d. All starts there, makes everyone else's job easier