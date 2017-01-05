|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The Saints have fired team orthopedists Deryk Jones and Misty Suri, per source, after it was discovered that CB Delvin Breaux has a fractured fibula and will require surgery expected to sidelined him for 4-6 weeks. Breaux was originally diagnosed ...
|
|
|08-16-2017, 08:43 AM
|#1
Saints Fire Orthopedists
The Saints have fired team orthopedists Deryk Jones and Misty Suri, per source, after it was discovered that CB Delvin Breaux has a fractured fibula and will require surgery expected to sidelined him for 4-6 weeks. Breaux was originally diagnosed wit
The Saints have fired team orthopedists Deryk Jones and Misty Suri, per source, after it was discovered that CB Delvin Breaux has a fractured fibula and will require surgery expected to sidelined him for 4-6 weeks. Breaux was originally diagnosed with a contusion and the team was frustrated that he wasn't recovering more quickly until the missed diagnosis was revealed. It was accurately reported that the team has had an issue with Breaux's string of nagging injuries in the past, but this case is different. And it seems unlikely at this point that the team will be as eager to trade or release Breaux.
Boy if we haven't been calling for this sort of thing for years. Maybe this Breaux debacle is over and he won't be going anywhere after all.
"When you get into one of these groups, there's only a couple of ways you can get out. One, is death; the other, is mental institutions."
|08-16-2017, 08:57 AM
|#4
Re: Saints Fire Orthopedists
C'mon, you knew it was coming.
|08-16-2017, 09:01 AM
|#5
Re: Saints Fire Orthopedists
Sounds like this was a move long overdue.
Getting the initial diagnosis right is so important to get the proper rehab etc. asap.
|08-16-2017, 09:09 AM
|#6
Re: Saints Fire Orthopedists
God, how many careers have they cut short? How many times over the years have we dealt with mysterious lingering injuries?
|08-16-2017, 09:10 AM
|#7
Re: Saints Fire Orthopedists
Personally, I'm not surprised.
A few years back, I was injured and needed to have a third surgery on my right knee. The doctor that completed my first two surgeries suggested I consult with Deryk Jones. As soon as I met him, I felt like I was visiting with the Morris Bart of Orthopedic Surgeons.
His diagnosis and recommendation was so vastly different (and WRONG) than what I had already discussed I RAN out of his office.
Ultimately I saw a third doctor, who couldn't believe what Dr. Jones had indicated was the problem. Everything's been fine ever since. Glad I didn't trust DJ.
|08-16-2017, 09:12 AM
|#8
Re: Saints Fire Orthopedists
Originally Posted by jrab01Welcome to the board and thanks for the great insight!
|08-16-2017, 09:15 AM
|#9
Re: Saints Fire Orthopedists
What a mess. Glad it's done but wtf took so long? Now get someone dependable for crying out loud.
|08-16-2017, 09:19 AM
|#10
Re: Saints Fire Orthopedists
A lot of us have been discussing some real issues with these people or perceived. Guess we weren't far off
