Re: Saints Fire Orthopedists Personally, I'm not surprised.



A few years back, I was injured and needed to have a third surgery on my right knee. The doctor that completed my first two surgeries suggested I consult with Deryk Jones. As soon as I met him, I felt like I was visiting with the Morris Bart of Orthopedic Surgeons.



His diagnosis and recommendation was so vastly different (and WRONG) than what I had already discussed I RAN out of his office.



Ultimately I saw a third doctor, who couldn't believe what Dr. Jones had indicated was the problem. Everything's been fine ever since. Glad I didn't trust DJ. 73Saint and ChrisXVI like this.