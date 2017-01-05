Threaded by AsylumGuido 5000 POSTS! + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 5,161

Alex Anzalone has early looks of the linebacker the Saints have needed



Alex Anzalone has impressed so far, and he looks just like what the Saints have needed for several years.







by lok12lok

Aug 17, 2017, 10:00am CDT



Covering running backs and tight ends have been a big problem for the Saints for several years now. Almost none of their linebackers have had the athleticism and the sideline-to-sideline speed needed, and the one that had (Dannell Ellerbe) could never stay healthy and is set to be cut as soon as possible.



To help fix this issue, the Saints drafted Alex Anzalone in the 3rd round of this year's draft. And at this early stage, it's looking like a good decision.



Anzalone has played really well throughout camp and has shown up in the running game - and maybe more importantly in the passing game, where he has been tasked with covering running backs and tight ends. Furthermore, he also had a great showing against the Browns where he finished with 3 tackles. To explain how good Anzalone played, here is what Pro Football Focus had to say about his performance.



LB Alex Anzalone, 84.3 overall grade



Equally adept at stopping the run and dropping in coverage, rookie Alex Anzalone impressed in his 39 snaps. The former Florida Gator allowed just five yards on three targets as he showed solid ability to close on underneath throws. He only faced nine run plays but showed good ability to cut off running lanes, earning a team-high 81.4 run defense grade.



