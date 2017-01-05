|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; https://sportstalk360.com/saints-con...arrelle-revis/ ...it is understood the New Orleans Saints have contacted Revis agent with the hope both parties can come to a mutual agreement for the 2017 season. Is this basically Champ Bailey again?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-17-2017, 07:42 PM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,770
|
Saints Have Contacted CB Darrelle Revis' Agent
https://sportstalk360.com/saints-con...arrelle-revis/
...it is understood the New Orleans Saints have contacted Revis agent with the hope both parties can come to a mutual agreement for the 2017 season.
Is this basically Champ Bailey again?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|08-17-2017, 07:49 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 2,665
Blog Entries: 2
|
Re: Saints Have Contacted CB Darrelle Revis' Agent
We are the kings of grabbing former stars at the very end of their rope. I want to get excited when I see the name, but then I remember that he was terrible last year.
He is young enough still that it was a surprise how far he fell off already. We can hope that there is something still there.
|08-17-2017, 08:17 PM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,770
|
Re: Saints Have Contacted CB Darrelle Revis' Agent
It's a very dubious source so take it with a grain of salt. However, it's exactly the kind of broken down veteran signing we would make hoping they can recapture the magic.
|08-17-2017, 08:20 PM
|#5
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,176
|
Re: Saints Have Contacted CB Darrelle Revis' Agent
Totally bogus. Once again it is a supposition piece by a click baiting blogger.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83878-saints-have-contacted-cb-darrelle-revis-agent.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Saints Have Contacted CB Darrelle Revis' Agent
|This thread
|Refback
|08-17-2017 08:12 PM
|2
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|08-17-2017 08:10 PM
|2