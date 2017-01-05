Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Saints Have Contacted CB Darrelle Revis' Agent

Saints Have Contacted CB Darrelle Revis' Agent

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; https://sportstalk360.com/saints-con...arrelle-revis/ ...it is understood the New Orleans Saints have contacted Revis agent with the hope both parties can come to a mutual agreement for the 2017 season. Is this basically Champ Bailey again?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-17-2017, 07:42 PM   #1
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,770
Saints Have Contacted CB Darrelle Revis' Agent
https://sportstalk360.com/saints-con...arrelle-revis/

...it is understood the New Orleans Saints have contacted Revis agent with the hope both parties can come to a mutual agreement for the 2017 season.

Is this basically Champ Bailey again?
ChrisXVI is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-17-2017, 07:49 PM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 2,665
Blog Entries: 2
Re: Saints Have Contacted CB Darrelle Revis' Agent
We are the kings of grabbing former stars at the very end of their rope. I want to get excited when I see the name, but then I remember that he was terrible last year.

He is young enough still that it was a surprise how far he fell off already. We can hope that there is something still there.
burningmetal is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 08-17-2017, 07:54 PM   #3
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: San Francisco, CA
Posts: 12,909
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Saints Have Contacted CB Darrelle Revis' Agent
Revis?

Somebody get Mike on the phone...
saintfan is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-17-2017, 08:17 PM   #4
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,770
Re: Saints Have Contacted CB Darrelle Revis' Agent
It's a very dubious source so take it with a grain of salt. However, it's exactly the kind of broken down veteran signing we would make hoping they can recapture the magic.
ChrisXVI is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-17-2017, 08:20 PM   #5
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,176
Re: Saints Have Contacted CB Darrelle Revis' Agent
Totally bogus. Once again it is a supposition piece by a click baiting blogger.
AsylumGuido is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« The Late Bloomer - Ted Ginn | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83878-saints-have-contacted-cb-darrelle-revis-agent.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Saints Have Contacted CB Darrelle Revis' Agent This thread Refback 08-17-2017 08:12 PM 2
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 08-17-2017 08:10 PM 2


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:21 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts