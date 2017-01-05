burningmetal 1000 Posts +

Re: Saints Have Contacted CB Darrelle Revis' Agent We are the kings of grabbing former stars at the very end of their rope. I want to get excited when I see the name, but then I remember that he was terrible last year.



He is young enough still that it was a surprise how far he fell off already. We can hope that there is something still there.