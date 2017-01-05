Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Hou-Dats, Where we watching the game Sunday night?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Try to keep geography in mind. Im ok either way... I live in the Eastside, but near Downtown. Its the other guys, I hope we can consider... Most of our original group seems oriented to the North Side. its been ...

Old 08-18-2017, 08:50 PM   #1
Im BACK!!!!!
 
Join Date: Sep 2008
Location: The Barrio, H-town
Posts: 5,591
Hou-Dats, Where we watching the game Sunday night?
Try to keep geography in mind. Im ok either way... I live in the Eastside,
but near Downtown. Its the other guys, I hope we can consider... Most of our
original group seems oriented to the North Side.

its been too long!
Old 08-18-2017, 08:55 PM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,821
Re: Hou-Dats, Where we watching the game Sunday night?
You know where I am but I'm fine with wherever.
