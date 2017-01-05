skymike Im BACK!!!!!

Join Date: Sep 2008 Location: The Barrio, H-town Posts: 5,591

Hou-Dats, Where we watching the game Sunday night? Try to keep geography in mind. Im ok either way... I live in the Eastside,

but near Downtown. Its the other guys, I hope we can consider... Most of our

original group seems oriented to the North Side.



its been too long!