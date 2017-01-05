|
The regulars here know I am a football junkie as they are. So I Ask this with a heavy heart. Last year I did everything to effect the ratings of the NFL due to sitting during the national anthem.
|
|
|08-19-2017, 08:43 AM
|#1
|
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 15,095
Blog Entries: 62
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018?
The regulars here know I am a football junkie as they are. So I Ask this with a heavy heart.
Last year I did everything to effect the ratings of the NFL due to sitting during the national anthem.
I allow people to express their rights and yet I retain the right to pass judgement on those that do it.
So this year will be a repeat of last year. I will only watch football at crowded venues such as bars. I will not be watching any football games at home. I can afford the bar because I will not be getting Direct TV and NFL game day package.
What is your opinion on this?
No votes will be public
I am amazed the media and the NFL down play the fans opinions by now using a "black ball list" excuse in Kaperdink situationist. Owners took note that every stadium in the NFL Kaperdink played at was welcomed with Boohs. When he doubled down on his political support of Cuba he provoked Cuban players in the NFL to head hunt him on the field. His mouth could not be hidden by that the retro 70s hair style.
His defense got him the best seasons of his career. Not offense he directed. They won despite the offense.
Colin is not big enough to carry the baggage he created.
Kaperdink was a bad representative for the issue.
Now Marshawn Lynch is a better player to speak on the issue. IMO
|
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
Last edited by hagan714; 08-19-2017 at 09:12 AM..
|08-19-2017, 08:51 AM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Mississippi
Posts: 2,843
|
Re: Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018?
You reserve the right to protest a protest. Some things resonanate in a different way with different people. I support the stance of the players sitting, kneeling, or raising the fist, but I actually come from the communities and culture they represent. Thus, it means something to me that it obviously doesn't mean to others. Do what your heart compels you to do.
|08-19-2017, 09:13 AM
|#4
|
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 10,232
|
Re: Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018?
It is an asinine non-action protest. It is stupid. If those athletes were worth **** they'd get together with other people in the community, open their wallets, and start some after school programs so the kids had somewhere to go beside the streets. If more people join I will quite simply stop watching. I will end my Sunday Ticket and stop watching. It is the only power we have to get them to recognize we will not tolerate this.
The protest is not done to cause change because nothing is getting done. It is being done as a way to represent your hate for America. Plain and simple. It is also done for popularity, look at me, look at me.
|
If it doesn't matter who wins or loses, then why do they keep score?
Lombardi
|08-19-2017, 09:20 AM
|#5
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,186
|
Re: Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018?
Originally Posted by spkb25There are actually a great number of players doing exactly what you are suggesting. Far greater numbers than the public would believe. They do this not for the popularity but because they know they can make a difference. The sad part is that few hundred NFL players working individually cannot make a large enough impact on society as a whole.
|08-19-2017, 09:28 AM
|#6
|
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 10,232
|
Re: Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018?
Originally Posted by AsylumGuidoThe guys that are doing that is the people I respect and if they want to sit or hold their fist up etc then I have no problem with it. That is walking the walk. They can make a difference. Even if the difference only touches a few it is far better than none. Kids get in more trouble when they are idle with nothing productive to do. Kids that can go play sports after school etc are less likely to be involved in things that might otherwise swallow them up.
|08-19-2017, 09:32 AM
|#7
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Mississippi
Posts: 2,843
|
Re: Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018?
Originally Posted by spkb25Pretty much every player protesting is involved in either the community they grew up in or others. All of them open up their wallets and put in the time. The fact of the matter is, the decimation of those communities and cultures was a 400 year process. We can't continue to omit what got us here when talking about what can get us out of it.
I do what I can to organize and change the conditions under which we live...but it's not as simple as just telling people to work harder and stay in school. These issues are far deeper than people want to talk about...and we have a lot of people giving their opinion on what goes on in places they don't go to.
|
"Nobody can give you freedom. Nobody can give you equality or justice or anything. If you're a man, you take it."
- el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz
|08-19-2017, 09:38 AM
|#8
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Mississippi
Posts: 2,843
|
Re: Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018?
At the end of the day, these protests hurt nothing but feelings in my opinion.
|
