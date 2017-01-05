hagan714 LB Mentallity

Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? The regulars here know I am a football junkie as they are. So I Ask this with a heavy heart.



Last year I did everything to effect the ratings of the NFL due to sitting during the national anthem.



I allow people to express their rights and yet I retain the right to pass judgement on those that do it.



So this year will be a repeat of last year. I will only watch football at crowded venues such as bars. I will not be watching any football games at home. I can afford the bar because I will not be getting Direct TV and NFL game day package.



What is your opinion on this?



No votes will be public



I am amazed the media and the NFL down play the fans opinions by now using a "black ball list" excuse in Kaperdink situationist. Owners took note that every stadium in the NFL Kaperdink played at was welcomed with Boohs. When he doubled down on his political support of Cuba he provoked Cuban players in the NFL to head hunt him on the field. His mouth could not be hidden by that the retro 70s hair style.



His defense got him the best seasons of his career. Not offense he directed. They won despite the offense.



Colin is not big enough to carry the baggage he created.



Kaperdink was a bad representative for the issue.



Now Marshawn Lynch is a better player to speak on the issue. IMO