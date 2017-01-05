Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Not bad work from the defense even if it is preseason....

08-20-2017, 10:11 PM   #1
92 Passing Yards Allowed and 8 Sacks
Not bad work from the defense even if it is preseason.

08-20-2017, 10:14 PM   #2
Re: 92 Passing Yards Allowed and 8 Sacks
Agreed!


08-20-2017, 10:16 PM   #3
Re: 92 Passing Yards Allowed and 8 Sacks
Full Stats for the game here
08-20-2017, 10:33 PM   #4
Re: 92 Passing Yards Allowed and 8 Sacks
I'll certainly take it. I'd rather play well, even against backups and vanilla plays, than to stink against it.

I can't take too much from this, but I see what appears to be a more active and quicker defense. The offense is void of the vast majority of it's best players, so I have no comment on them, other than we don't have sufficient depth on the offensive line, right now.
08-20-2017, 10:36 PM   #5
Re: 92 Passing Yards Allowed and 8 Sacks
Rivers looking at 8 sacks and wondering how he'll survive 16 games.
08-20-2017, 10:49 PM   #6
Re: 92 Passing Yards Allowed and 8 Sacks
What was so impressive to me was the way the defense swarmed, attacked the ball, gang-tackling...

Seems like we've crossed the desert for forty years and not seen it till tonight...

It's PreSeason, It's early, but it was very, very encouraging...

Not going to get too high as I want to see us continue to build off this...
08-20-2017, 11:12 PM   #7
Re: 92 Passing Yards Allowed and 8 Sacks
Take QB Kellen's rushing yardage away and we allowed the Chargers RB's only 40 yards on 26 carries. Holy crap!
08-20-2017, 11:23 PM   #8
Re: 92 Passing Yards Allowed and 8 Sacks
Our LBs looked good. Teo, Klein and Anzalone. D-line looked improved. Much more pressure. I like what I see from Okafor btw.
