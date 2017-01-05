burningmetal 1000 Posts +

Re: How Bad Do You Miss Joe Vitt? I've held the opinion all off-season that our two best acquisitions were Mike Nolan and Curtis Johnson. Both have strong reputations coaching their position groups, and frankly, just having ANYONE other than Vitt coaching the linebackers would have been reason for at least some optimism. The guy just didn't develop players.



It looks like Nolan is getting the linebackers to be more aggressive, and they look like they actually know what to do, instead of looking like paper bags floating in the wind.



As for Curtis Johnson, you can see the effect he's already had on Tommylee Lewis. He made exciting plays in the preseason last year, but clearly lacked polish in the receiving game. I wasn't sure at all he'd make the team this year. After what I've seen early on this year, he looks FAR more polished and confident. The athleticism was always there. He could be a real weapon this year. SmashMouth likes this.