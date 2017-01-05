Unbroken and unbowed, Manti Te'o is trying to come back stronger with Saints

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,784

Players mingle for half an hour, chopping it up with college teammates, professional contemporaries and family members close enough to see their sons pursue an NFL dream.



Watch the Chargers closely. This could have been Manti Te'o's team.



Chargers old and young, established stars and little-known backups, make a point to stop and talk with Te'o. So do trainers, equipment managers, security guys and public-relations specialists.







Te'o, one of the nicest, most approachable linebackers in the NFL, talks to everyone, lingering in deep conversation for 10 minutes or more with a few old teammates.



"I know everybody, and they know me," Te'o said. "It was like I had 200 teammates out there  teammates I have with the Saints, teammates I have with the Chargers."



If a step he took in the first half of a game at Indianapolis last year had been a simple plant and release, like thousands of others he has taken, Te'o might still be wearing Chargers purple.



"When I suffered my Achilles injury, it just so happened to be during a huge season," Te'o said. "That was my contract year; I came in in great shape. I was playing at a high level. I was a captain of my team, everything was working in my favor and then that happened. It kind of sends you down a spiral. Youre on this fall, and youre trying to grab onto anything as youre descending."



