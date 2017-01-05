Saints' defense gets jolt from three new starting linebackers

|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; A month ago we wondered how the New Orleans Saints' crowded linebacker competition would shake out. Well, the picture has begun to take focus -- and it looks like three newcomers will all win starting jobs: A.J. Klein, Manti Te'o ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-21-2017, 08:48 AM
|#1
|
Threaded by SmashMouth
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,786
Blog Entries: 29
Rating: (0 votes - average)
A month ago we wondered how the New Orleans Saints' crowded linebacker competition would shake out.
Well, the picture has begun to take focus -- and it looks like three newcomers will all win starting jobs: A.J. Klein, Manti Te'o and rookie Alex Anzalone.
That was the Saints' starting trio during Sunday night's dominant defensive performance in a 13-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. And all three of them played key roles.
"It's just a good step in the right direction," Te'o told reporters after a dominant performance against his former team (eight tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and two other tackles for loss on run plays). "It was a great opportunity for us to go out there and compete against a really good team and to show what we're made of. And I think we did that."
The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder has taken over as the commanding "quarterback" of the Saints' defense in a dual role as a strong-side linebacker in base defense and the middle linebacker on passing downs.
Klein was terrific on Sunday. He had a half-sack, an assisted tackle for loss on a run play and five total tackles. He blew up receiver Keenan Allen's block attempt to help set up defensive end Alex Okafor's sack. And he brought penetration to help create a run stuff for Anzalone.
Te'o, 26, was more of a question mark this summer, coming off a torn Achilles and signing an incentive-laden two-year deal that could be worth up to $7 million but only included $600,000 guaranteed. The former Notre Dame star opened up last week about what a tough time he had mentally with the injury at first. Coaches admitted that he started off a little slowly this summer before coming on stronger in recent weeks.
Now Te'o appears to be the front-runner to start at middle linebacker in base defense, then come off the field on passing downs. Sunday's performance certainly helped his case.
read more from Triplett
|
Views: 67
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83922-saints-defense-gets-jolt-three-new-starting-linebackers.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|08-21-2017 09:14 AM
|1
|Saints' defense gets jolt from three new starting linebackers
|This thread
|Refback
|08-21-2017 08:52 AM
|1