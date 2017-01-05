Saints' defense gets jolt from three new starting linebackers

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,786

Blog Entries: 29 Rating: (0 votes - average)



Well, the picture has begun to take focus -- and it looks like three newcomers will all win starting jobs: A.J. Klein, Manti Te'o and rookie Alex Anzalone.



That was the Saints' starting trio during Sunday night's dominant defensive performance in a 13-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. And all three of them played key roles.







"It's just a good step in the right direction," Te'o told reporters after a dominant performance against his former team (eight tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and two other tackles for loss on run plays). "It was a great opportunity for us to go out there and compete against a really good team and to show what we're made of. And I think we did that."



The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder has taken over as the commanding "quarterback" of the Saints' defense in a dual role as a strong-side linebacker in base defense and the middle linebacker on passing downs.



Klein was terrific on Sunday. He had a half-sack, an assisted tackle for loss on a run play and five total tackles. He blew up receiver Keenan Allen's block attempt to help set up defensive end Alex Okafor's sack. And he brought penetration to help create a run stuff for Anzalone.



Te'o, 26, was more of a question mark this summer, coming off a torn Achilles and signing an incentive-laden two-year deal that could be worth up to $7 million but only included $600,000 guaranteed. The former Notre Dame star opened up last week about what a tough time he had mentally with the injury at first. Coaches admitted that he started off a little slowly this summer before coming on stronger in recent weeks.



Now Te'o appears to be the front-runner to start at middle linebacker in base defense, then come off the field on passing downs. Sunday's performance certainly helped his case.



read more from Triplett A month ago we wondered how the New Orleans Saints' crowded linebacker competition would shake out.Well, the picture has begun to take focus -- and it looks like three newcomers will all win starting jobs: A.J. Klein, Manti Te'o and rookie Alex Anzalone.That was the Saints' starting trio during Sunday night's dominant defensive performance in a 13-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. And all three of them played key roles."It's just a good step in the right direction," Te'o told reporters after a dominant performance against his former team (eight tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and two other tackles for loss on run plays). "It was a great opportunity for us to go out there and compete against a really good team and to show what we're made of. And I think we did that."The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder has taken over as the commanding "quarterback" of the Saints' defense in a dual role as a strong-side linebacker in base defense and the middle linebacker on passing downs.Klein was terrific on Sunday. He had a half-sack, an assisted tackle for loss on a run play and five total tackles. He blew up receiver Keenan Allen's block attempt to help set up defensive end Alex Okafor's sack. And he brought penetration to help create a run stuff for Anzalone.Te'o, 26, was more of a question mark this summer, coming off a torn Achilles and signing an incentive-laden two-year deal that could be worth up to $7 million but only included $600,000 guaranteed. The former Notre Dame star opened up last week about what a tough time he had mentally with the injury at first. Coaches admitted that he started off a little slowly this summer before coming on stronger in recent weeks.Now Te'o appears to be the front-runner to start at middle linebacker in base defense, then come off the field on passing downs. Sunday's performance certainly helped his case.

Attached Thumbnails

