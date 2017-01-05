Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The Advocate: Rookie running back Alvin Kamara keeps stacking up big preseason plays for Saints

Rookie running back Alvin Kamara keeps stacking up big preseason plays for Saints

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...

Like Tree1Likes
  • 1 Post By jeanpierre

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-21-2017, 10:36 AM   #1
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 15,243

Blog Entries: 27
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Views: 17
Reply With Quote
Old 08-21-2017, 10:40 AM   #2
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 15,243
Blog Entries: 27
Re: Rookie running back Alvin Kamara keeps stacking up big preseason plays for Saints
We've not had a rookie with this kinda vision since Pierre Thomas...
K Major likes this.
jeanpierre is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Saints' defense gets jolt from three new starting linebackers | 92 Passing Yards Allowed and 8 Sacks »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83926-rookie-running-back-alvin-kamara-keeps-stacking-up-big-preseason-plays-saints.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Rookie running back Alvin Kamara keeps stacking up big preseason plays for Saints This thread Refback 08-21-2017 11:06 AM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:28 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts