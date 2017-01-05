|
PFF Sees It Too!
https://www.profootballfocus.com/new...les-chargers-7
According to PFF, four of our top five graded players from last night are LB's...
TOP 5 GRADES:
LB Manti Teo, 84.7 overall grade
LB Adam Bighill, 84.7 overall grade
LB Craig Robertson, 84.0 overall grade
DI Tony McDaniel, 82.9 overall grade
LB Nathan Stupar, 81.7 overall grade
PERFORMANCES OF NOTE:
WR MICHAEL THOMAS, 75.2 OVERALL GRADE
Finding Thomas name on this list is more of an indication of how poorly the Saints offense performed rather than a massive performance. Thomas was only targeted once on seven snaps in route, taking a crossing route 28 yards early in the game. He averaged 4.00 yards per route run for the game, and produced half of his receiving yardage after the catch.
RB ALVIN KAMARA, 53.2 OVERALL GRADE
Kamara got the Saints off to a fast start with a 50-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the game. He would also record a game-high 79.7 receiving grade, and, thanks to the long run, generated a 166.7 elusive rating. While he essentially did his damage on two plays, it;s obvious that the explosion he displayed at Tennessee has carried over to the highest level.
LB CRAIG ROBERTSON, 84.0 OVERALL GRADE
Robertson seemed to be involved on every snap he played, as he racked up four solo tackles and five total defensive stops. One of those stops was a sack, and he also notched a QB hit.
LB ADAM BIGHILL, 84.4 OVERALL GRADE
Bighill performed well in the second half, notching two stops and a QB hurry. He put the cherry on top of his day by intercepting Jones fourth down hail mary in the last minute, high-pointing the ball in front of a Chargers receiver.
|
