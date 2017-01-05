Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: 'I want teams to test me, so they can see I'm the real deal'

In 17 snaps during Sunday's preseason game, the football never came in the direction of New Orleans Saints first-round pick Marshon Lattimore. For the Saints, that could be a good sign as Los Angeles Chargers backup quarterback Kellen Clemens chose

In 17 snaps during Sunday's preseason game, the football never came in the direction of New Orleans Saints first-round pick Marshon Lattimore.

For the Saints, that could be a good sign as Los Angeles Chargers backup quarterback Kellen Clemens chose not to test the rookie cornerback, but Lattimore doesn't want to be the guy opposing teams avoid.

"I want to make some plays on the ball," Lattimore said. "I want teams to test me, so they can see I'm the real deal."



Lattimore saw limited action in his first preseason appearance after missing the exhibition opener, but the Saints chose to have him start, which provided a something of confidence boost.

"First NFL game, just to go out there and start is a dream come true," he said. "I can't let it overwhelm me. It's my job now."

Lattimore helped the first-team defense thrive in what proved to be a 13-7 victory for the Saints. The defense played well throughout the night, and the Chargers' offense didn't score at all as the lone score was a defensive touchdown.

Because he wasn't targeted, it's hard to fully evaluate Lattimore's performance, but he showed solid technique in coverage that forced the ball to other parts of the field. His only blunder was poor footwork on a run play by Melvin Gordon, who juked Lattimore to the ground.

read more on NOLA

he will get a starting NFL QB soon enough
SmashMouth likes this.
