|08-21-2017, 06:16 PM
How has Peat looked in camp?
That first season he couldn't run from one side of the field to the other at the Greenbrier without being gassed.
Last year he looked a little better but still didn't look like a 1st rounder.
This year he seems to be moving better and the best example was that first run and the subsequent runs left when he played last night. He got deep fast on the first play breaking Kamara free by absolutely planting the LB#48 (?Dzunbar). He seems to have found his natural pro level position at Guard. He's a mountain of a man and if he gets to that second level I can't see many LBs being much more than a speed bump to him.
How has he really looked at camp? I'm curious how the heat is getting to him and what he looks like in a different environment from the GB in WV.
