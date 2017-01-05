Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Saints sign rookie defensive back Elijah Mitchell, waive center Jack Allen

Saints sign rookie defensive back Elijah Mitchell, waive center Jack Allen

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The New Orleans Saints on Wednesday tweaked the roster with a couple of moves. Coach Sean Payton announced after practice the team signed rookie defensive back Elijah Mitchell, who played collegiately at Nevada. The Saints waived center Jack Allen, who ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-23-2017, 01:46 PM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,799
Blog Entries: 29
Saints sign rookie defensive back Elijah Mitchell, waive center Jack Allen
The New Orleans Saints on Wednesday tweaked the roster with a couple of moves.

Coach Sean Payton announced after practice the team signed rookie defensive back Elijah Mitchell, who played collegiately at Nevada.

The Saints waived center Jack Allen, who has missed practice in recent weeks, with an injury designation as the corresponding move.

The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Mitchell appeared in 48 games at Nevada, where he totaled 108 tackles (83 solo), two interceptions, 16 passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

He provides depth in the defensive secondary when considering the Saints have been without cornerbacks Delvin Breaux (fibula) and Taveze Calhoun.

Mitchell can also contribute on special teams, as he totaled 1,512 kickoff returns yards and a touchdown on 62 attempts at Nevada.

The 6-foot-2, 296-pound Allen joined the Saints in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, where he was a two-time first-team All American (2014-2015) and a two-time first team All-Big Ten selection.

Allen spent time on the Saints practice squad for a good majority of the 2016.

read more on NOLA

Does that mean we win the next preseason game?
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-23-2017, 02:10 PM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Mississippi
Posts: 2,879
Re: Saints sign rookie defensive back Elijah Mitchell, waive center Jack Allen
Too small.
rezburna is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-23-2017, 02:15 PM   #3
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,240
Re: Saints sign rookie defensive back Elijah Mitchell, waive center Jack Allen
Originally Posted by rezburna View Post
Too small.
Yup. Absolutely sounds like a camp body. We need to go into the regular season as healthy as possible. I hope we don't dress any of our starters in the last preseason game.
AsylumGuido is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Ochsner: Doctors didn't 'misdiagnose' Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux's injury | Preseason Week 3: New Orleans Saints vs Houston Texans »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83955-saints-sign-rookie-defensive-back-elijah-mitchell-waive-center-jack-allen.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Saints sign rookie defensive back Elijah Mitchell, waive center Jack Allen This thread Refback 08-23-2017 02:06 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:31 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts