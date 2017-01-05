|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;
|08-23-2017, 01:46 PM
Saints sign rookie defensive back Elijah Mitchell, waive center Jack Allen
The New Orleans Saints on Wednesday tweaked the roster with a couple of moves.
Coach Sean Payton announced after practice the team signed rookie defensive back Elijah Mitchell, who played collegiately at Nevada.
The Saints waived center Jack Allen, who has missed practice in recent weeks, with an injury designation as the corresponding move.
The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Mitchell appeared in 48 games at Nevada, where he totaled 108 tackles (83 solo), two interceptions, 16 passes defensed and a fumble recovery.
He provides depth in the defensive secondary when considering the Saints have been without cornerbacks Delvin Breaux (fibula) and Taveze Calhoun.
Mitchell can also contribute on special teams, as he totaled 1,512 kickoff returns yards and a touchdown on 62 attempts at Nevada.
The 6-foot-2, 296-pound Allen joined the Saints in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, where he was a two-time first-team All American (2014-2015) and a two-time first team All-Big Ten selection.
Allen spent time on the Saints practice squad for a good majority of the 2016.
read more on NOLA
Does that mean we win the next preseason game?
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
|08-23-2017, 02:10 PM
Re: Saints sign rookie defensive back Elijah Mitchell, waive center Jack Allen
Too small.
|08-23-2017, 02:15 PM
Re: Saints sign rookie defensive back Elijah Mitchell, waive center Jack Allen
