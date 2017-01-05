|Mitch| 10000 POST CLUB

Re: Saints believe 'it won't be too long' before Stephone Anthony returns



However; we haven't really had a chance to see his talent with Nolan coaching him up Te'o, Klien, and Anzalone looked damn good against the Chargers... I guess Anthony could be cheap depth, just in case...However; we haven't really had a chance to see his talent with Nolan coaching him up