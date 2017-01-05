Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Fox 8 After Further Review: Saints film study, Ryan Ramczyk

Old 08-24-2017, 09:52 AM   #1
Fox 8 After Further Review: Saints film study, Ryan Ramczyk
Old 08-24-2017, 09:53 AM   #2
Re: Fox 8 After Further Review: Saints film study, Ryan Ramczyk
Still say Daniel shares the blame on one sack for holding the ball too long...
Old 08-24-2017, 10:01 AM   #3
Re: Fox 8 After Further Review: Saints film study, Ryan Ramczyk
Ram was very good at times (see block to open up a lane/subsequent score for Kamara), rookie mistakes on other plays. Good athleticism & high football IQ guy ...he'll get there.

Clowney & Watt (assuming they play) will be the next test.
« Why Saints are preparing as if games' final 2 minutes will determine their season | - »
