|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|08-24-2017, 10:01 AM
|#3
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,236
Blog Entries: 1
|
Re: Fox 8 After Further Review: Saints film study, Ryan Ramczyk
Ram was very good at times (see block to open up a lane/subsequent score for Kamara), rookie mistakes on other plays. Good athleticism & high football IQ guy ...he'll get there.
Clowney & Watt (assuming they play) will be the next test.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|