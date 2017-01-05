Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints vs Texans Game Day Thread

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; How to watch, listen to first preseason game at the Superdome Football has returned to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in a manner of speaking. Week 3 of the NFL's preseason pits the New Orleans Saints (1-1) against the Houston Texans (1-1). ...

Old 08-26-2017, 10:21 AM   #1
Threaded by SmashMouth
I donated, did you?
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,837

Blog Entries: 29
Rating: (0 votes - average)
How to watch, listen to first preseason game at the Superdome

Football has returned to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in a manner of speaking.

Week 3 of the NFL's preseason pits the New Orleans Saints (1-1) against the Houston Texans (1-1). Expect to see the most playing time from starts in this one, typically the final dress rehearsal before Week 1 of the NFL regular season.





Scroll below for all the broadcast info you'll need to watch, listen to or stream the game, as well as pregame storylines and live updates from the field.

THE GAME
Who: New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
WVUE-TV (Fox 8) in New Orleans
WAFB-TV (Channel 9) in Baton Rouge
NFL Network
RADIO
WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)
WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)
KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)


Chat Live is Here

Views: 36
Old 08-26-2017, 10:23 AM   #2
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,837
Blog Entries: 29
Re: Saints vs Texans Game Day Thread
Another win?
Old 08-26-2017, 10:31 AM   #3
500th Post
 
Join Date: Jan 2007
Posts: 899
Re: Saints vs Texans Game Day Thread
I wonder if Sean plays no starters in the "dress rehearsal" purely out of spite at the media and conventional wisdom
Old 08-26-2017, 10:44 AM   #4
BS Since 2003!!
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 11,207
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Saints vs Texans Game Day Thread
I am really thinking we should boycott the NFL and start a new female league. Anybody agree?
Imagine the TD Celebration... Ok... maybe keep it to an extended halftime during the preseason with no 4th quarter.




