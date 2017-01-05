|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; How to watch, listen to first preseason game at the Superdome Football has returned to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in a manner of speaking. Week 3 of the NFL's preseason pits the New Orleans Saints (1-1) against the Houston Texans (1-1). ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-26-2017, 10:21 AM
|#1
|
Threaded by SmashMouth
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,837
Blog Entries: 29
Rating: (0 votes - average)
How to watch, listen to first preseason game at the Superdome
Football has returned to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in a manner of speaking.
Week 3 of the NFL's preseason pits the New Orleans Saints (1-1) against the Houston Texans (1-1). Expect to see the most playing time from starts in this one, typically the final dress rehearsal before Week 1 of the NFL regular season.
Scroll below for all the broadcast info you'll need to watch, listen to or stream the game, as well as pregame storylines and live updates from the field.
THE GAME
Who: New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
WVUE-TV (Fox 8) in New Orleans
WAFB-TV (Channel 9) in Baton Rouge
NFL Network
RADIO
WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)
WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)
KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)
Chat Live is Here
|
Views: 36
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|08-26-2017, 10:23 AM
|#2
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,837
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: Saints vs Texans Game Day Thread
Another win?
|08-26-2017, 10:31 AM
|#3
|
500th Post
Join Date: Jan 2007
Posts: 899
|
Re: Saints vs Texans Game Day Thread
I wonder if Sean plays no starters in the "dress rehearsal" purely out of spite at the media and conventional wisdom
|08-26-2017, 10:44 AM
|#4
|
BS Since 2003!!
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 11,207
Blog Entries: 5
|
Re: Saints vs Texans Game Day Thread
I am really thinking we should boycott the NFL and start a new female league. Anybody agree?
Imagine the TD Celebration... Ok... maybe keep it to an extended halftime during the preseason with no 4th quarter.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|