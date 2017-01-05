Saints vs Texans Game Day Thread

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,837

Football has returned to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in a manner of speaking.



Week 3 of the NFL's preseason pits the New Orleans Saints (1-1) against the Houston Texans (1-1). Expect to see the most playing time from starts in this one, typically the final dress rehearsal before Week 1 of the NFL regular season.











Scroll below for all the broadcast info you'll need to watch, listen to or stream the game, as well as pregame storylines and live updates from the field.



THE GAME

Who: New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

WVUE-TV (Fox 8) in New Orleans

WAFB-TV (Channel 9) in Baton Rouge

NFL Network

RADIO

WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)





