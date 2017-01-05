neugey Hu Dat!

Guess the Cooks trade was the right idea It just occurred to me -



Pats best WR Edelman is out for the year and now have Cooks to fall back on.



Saints best OT Armstead is out for most of season at least and now have Ryan R. (1st round pick) to fall back on. spkb25 likes this.