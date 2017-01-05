Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Guess the Cooks trade was the right idea

It just occurred to me - Pats best WR Edelman is out for the year and now have Cooks to fall back on. Saints best OT Armstead is out for most of season at least and now have Ryan R.

#1
Hu Dat!
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Posts: 3,692
Blog Entries: 5
Guess the Cooks trade was the right idea
It just occurred to me -

Pats best WR Edelman is out for the year and now have Cooks to fall back on.

Saints best OT Armstead is out for most of season at least and now have Ryan R. (1st round pick) to fall back on.
