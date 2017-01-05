Saints' defense steals the show as Drew Brees, Adrian Peterson debut

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,848

Peterson had six carries for 15 yards and one catch for a 1-yard loss Saturday night in his first live action with the New Orleans Saints. Drew Brees and Mark Ingram didnt do much more in their first action of the 2017 preseason.



But it was still a good night for the Saints, since all three of those guys stayed healthy -- and New Orleans defense came up with another surprisingly dominant performance in a 13-0 victory over the Houston Texans in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.



Peterson, who hadnt touched the ball in a preseason game since 2011 with the Minnesota Vikings, had a couple of decent moments Saturday -- including a nifty spin move that turned a potential run stuff into a 3-yard gain.



But, really, neither Peterson nor Ingram was able to generate anything in the run game on a rough night for the Saints injury-riddled offensive line. Ingram gained only 9 yards on four carries -- though he did add two catches for 11 yards. And rookie breakout Alvin Kamara got the night off.



Brees finished 11-of-15 for 76 yards, with no TDs or interceptions. He led the Saints to one field goal and four punts before ending his night at the 2-minute warning of the first half.



Chances are, hell be frustrated that he didnt generate a little more momentum to carry into the regular season. But the Saints obviously didnt place a priority on getting their veteran offensive players a ton of preseason snaps this year.







When it was starters vs. starters, the Saints looked : Dominant on defense -- again. This is started to sound like a broken record this preseason. Through three games, the Saints have allowed a total of seven points and 390 yards in the first half this summer. They have allowed zero points in the first quarter. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was probably the MVP on Saturday night -- with a big-time run stuff for a 4-yard loss in the first quarter and a batted pass in the second quarter. New free-agent linebacker A.J. Klein had another nice night as he continues to be the defensive MVP of the preseason. Defensive end Cameron Jordan also batted a pass in his first action of the preseason. And rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore had two impressive pass break-ups.



