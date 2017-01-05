|
|08-27-2017, 09:57 AM
|#1
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,855
Blog Entries: 29
Points allowed by Saints' starters on defense in preseason since '09
2009 7
2010 34
2011 44
2012 41
2013 40
2014 34
2015 41
2016 45
2017 0
Print the shirts?
