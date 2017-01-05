triman 500th Post

Saints Defense cause for optimism! I have seen enough to be cautiously



optimistic about our defense. The level of talent at the LB and in the secondary is obviously improved. And in the preseason we have shown a big improvement in rushing and p ressure on the QB. Our coverage on opposition receivers is vastly improved.

Special Teams also appears to be improved. Most notably in punt and kick coverage.

Credit should be given to the Saints Coaching Staff.

Thus far our Draft picks seem to likely to contribute early and often.

Despite brutal starting schedule I feel that we can make good run for the playoffs. After too many 7-9 seasons I look forward to a 9-7 ,10-6 and enough to be in the post season mix.

WHO DAT!!!!!!!!!