Cooper Rush QB



Cooper Rush, QB for the Dallas Cowboys at NFL.com



This kid has put up decent numbers.



Cooper Rush is an American football quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL). He was the starting quarterback of the Central Michigan Chippewas from 2013 to 2016.[1] He passed for 2,349 yards as a freshman in 2013 and for 3,157 yards as a sophomore in 2014.[2] In the 2014 Bahamas Bowl, he set a bowl game record with seven touchdown passes.[3] Through the first 13 games of 2015, Rush had 3,703 passing yards, which is a new CMU single season record.[2]







Position: Quarterback

Personal information

Date of birth: November 21, 1993 (age 23)

Place of birth: Charlotte, Michigan

Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m)

Weight: 225 lb (102 kg)

Career information

High school: Lansing (MI) Catholic

College: Central Michigan

Undrafted: 2017

Career history

Dallas Cowboys (2017–present)

Roster status: Active

Career highlights and awards

Second Team All-MAC (2015)

Third Team All-MAC (2016)

Career NFL statistics

Player stats at NFL.com

In the 2014 Bahamas Bowl, Rush set an NCAA record for 7 passing touchdowns in a bowl game. Rush was named All-MAC second team in 2015.



Any other recommendations? Since our backups suck, even Chase, should we not consider alternatives?This kid has put up decent numbers.Cooper Rush is an American football quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL). He was the starting quarterback of the Central Michigan Chippewas from 2013 to 2016.[1] He passed for 2,349 yards as a freshman in 2013 and for 3,157 yards as a sophomore in 2014.[2] In the 2014 Bahamas Bowl, he set a bowl game record with seven touchdown passes.[3] Through the first 13 games of 2015, Rush had 3,703 passing yards, which is a new CMU single season record.[2]Position: QuarterbackPersonal informationDate of birth: November 21, 1993 (age 23)Place of birth: Charlotte, MichiganHeight: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m)Weight: 225 lb (102 kg)Career informationHigh school: Lansing (MI) CatholicCollege: Central MichiganUndrafted: 2017Career historyDallas Cowboys (2017–present)Roster status: ActiveCareer highlights and awardsSecond Team All-MAC (2015)Third Team All-MAC (2016)Career NFL statisticsPlayer stats at NFL.comIn the 2014 Bahamas Bowl, Rush set an NCAA record for 7 passing touchdowns in a bowl game. Rush was named All-MAC second team in 2015.Any other recommendations?