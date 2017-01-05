Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Cooper Rush QB

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Since our backups suck, even Chase, should we not consider alternatives? Cooper Rush, QB for the Dallas Cowboys at NFL.com This kid has put up decent numbers. Cooper Rush is an American football quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys of the ...

Cooper Rush QB
Since our backups suck, even Chase, should we not consider alternatives?

Cooper Rush, QB for the Dallas Cowboys at NFL.com

This kid has put up decent numbers.

Cooper Rush is an American football quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL). He was the starting quarterback of the Central Michigan Chippewas from 2013 to 2016.[1] He passed for 2,349 yards as a freshman in 2013 and for 3,157 yards as a sophomore in 2014.[2] In the 2014 Bahamas Bowl, he set a bowl game record with seven touchdown passes.[3] Through the first 13 games of 2015, Rush had 3,703 passing yards, which is a new CMU single season record.[2]



Position: Quarterback
Personal information
Date of birth: November 21, 1993 (age 23)
Place of birth: Charlotte, Michigan
Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m)
Weight: 225 lb (102 kg)
Career information
High school: Lansing (MI) Catholic
College: Central Michigan
Undrafted: 2017
Career history
Dallas Cowboys (2017–present)
Roster status: Active
Career highlights and awards
Second Team All-MAC (2015)
Third Team All-MAC (2016)
Career NFL statistics
Player stats at NFL.com
In the 2014 Bahamas Bowl, Rush set an NCAA record for 7 passing touchdowns in a bowl game. Rush was named All-MAC second team in 2015.

Any other recommendations?
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
Re: Cooper Rush QB
Keep what we have. Probably not much better out there right now than what we have.
Besides, if we lose Brees we're probably 7-9 again or worse.
Re: Cooper Rush QB
I say wait and see what the draft has in store and/or free agency...

Drew has a few years left yet...
Danno likes this.
Re: Cooper Rush QB
Originally Posted by |Mitch| View Post
I say wait and see what the draft has in store and/or free agency...

Drew has a few years left yet...
True, we aren't going to find his replacement by poaching some backup from another team.
Re: Cooper Rush QB
Originally Posted by Danno View Post
True, we aren't going to find his replacement by poaching some backup from another team.
This is not for his replacement, but a better backup than what we already have. Should we not always be looking? We did try Nassib this preseason. How's he working out so far?
Re: Cooper Rush QB
Nassib was auditioning for the 3rd QB spot; no one you bring in is unsitting Chase for the #2...

He knows the system too well...
Re: Cooper Rush QB
I am sure when cuts begin we will kick a few tires... we always do that and see if any stick on the practice squad.
