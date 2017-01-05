|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter Well ok then....
|
|
|
|08-28-2017, 07:39 PM
|
|
Re: Saints Trade for Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos
Championship!
|08-28-2017, 07:42 PM
|
|
Re: Saints Trade for Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos
What? I thought we resigned what's his face? Drescher. Why did we trade for this guy?
|08-28-2017, 07:47 PM
|
|
Re: Saints Trade for Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos
Ah I see.
|08-28-2017, 07:53 PM
|
|
Re: Saints Trade for Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos
And yes, he's the magician who made it to the finals of America's Got Talent...
|
|
|
|
