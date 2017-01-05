Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints Trade for Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter Well ok then....

#1
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,819
Saints Trade for Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos

Well ok then.
#2
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,870
Re: Saints Trade for Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos




Championship!
#3
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 3,356
Re: Saints Trade for Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos
What? I thought we resigned what's his face? Drescher. Why did we trade for this guy?
#4
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,904
Re: Saints Trade for Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos
jnormand likes this.
#5
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 3,356
Re: Saints Trade for Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos
Ah I see.
#6
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,819
Re: Saints Trade for Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos
And yes, he's the magician who made it to the finals of America's Got Talent...

#7
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 15,397
Re: Saints Trade for Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos
#8
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 15,397
Re: Saints Trade for Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos
#9
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 15,397
Re: Saints Trade for Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos
