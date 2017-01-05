|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Looks like I could be in Houston for anywhere from a few weeks to a few months. I don't drink and won't have time for sports bars. Is there a way I can watch streaming on iPad? I expect to ...
|
|
|08-29-2017, 11:46 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 5,135
|
Need some help on how to watch in Texas
Looks like I could be in Houston for anywhere from a few weeks to a few months.
I don't drink and won't have time for sports bars. Is there a way I can watch streaming on iPad? I expect to pay as I want quality.
I've hadn't had much time to research but most answers I find say no on iPad even with Sunday ticket.
|08-30-2017, 12:09 AM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,864
|
Re: Need some help on how to watch in Texas
Slingbox will work with it from what I read. Not sure the cost. You would need the box and also a paid TV subscription I believe. I was in the same boat when deployed. Been a while but it can be done.
|
|
|
|
