Need some help on how to watch in Texas
Looks like I could be in Houston for anywhere from a few weeks to a few months.
I don't drink and won't have time for sports bars. Is there a way I can watch streaming on iPad? I expect to pay as I want quality.
I've hadn't had much time to research but most answers I find say no on iPad even with Sunday ticket.
Re: Need some help on how to watch in Texas
Slingbox will work with it from what I read. Not sure the cost. You would need the box and also a paid TV subscription I believe. I was in the same boat when deployed. Been a while but it can be done.
